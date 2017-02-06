New Madrid Middle School starts archery program

Students at New Madrid Middle School are part of a milestone: they became part of the 600th program in Missouri to take part in an archery program.

Conservation agents were at the school on Friday, Feb. 3 to celebrate the milestone with students and teachers.

The Missouri Department of Conservation started the archery program with about 20 schools in 2007.

Teachers say the program is about more than just bows and arrows.

"I've seen students hit the floor with the arrow and then when they hit that target for the very first time there look is priceless, it's priceless," said Melanie Crow.

Students say it's educational and fun.

Hannah Faries, an 8th Grade Student said, "A lot of hand/eye coordination and that if you really concentrate you might actually get a really really good shot in."

The archery program takes place after school and has about thirty students enrolled right now.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.