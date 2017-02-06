New Madrid Middle School starts archery program

Working students, parents and those looking to start a new career in a growing health care field have the chance to complete Rend Lake College’s evening Pharmacy Technology program in fall 2017 in only one semester.
A juvenile missing out of Mayfield, Kentucky has been found and deputies said they were concerned for her safety.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
Heavy rains have caused historic flooding for much of Missouri, impacting homes, neighborhoods, roads, and even entire towns throughout the state.
The Mississippi County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after an alleged altercation at the Mississippi County Jail.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.
