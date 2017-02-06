Reward offered for arrest, conviction of armed robbery suspects in Cape Girardeau

A reward is now being offered for two suspects after an armed robbery in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Tanure Wagner, manager with Cape Planned LLC, said they are offering a $300 reward for the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.

"We want our customers to come in this store feeling that it is safe to come here," Wagner said. "We don't want anybody to feel agitated around here. Things do happen, like this robbery, but that's why we want to catch two criminals off the streets."

Officers responded to the AM-PM on William Street around 10 p.m. on February 5.

A witness told investigators that two black men wearing masks had a gun and took cash from the business.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call police.

Cape Planned LLC owns several gas stations, including the AM-PM on William Street.

