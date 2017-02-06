Driver cited after crash on Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau

The driver was cited after a crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, February 6.

Dorie Lynn White, 57, was cited for careless and imprudent driving, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a pipe was found in White's possession after the crash.

He said she was released with the summonses.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. at Olive and North Sprigg Streets.

A car flipped on its side. Crews worked together to free the driver from the car.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver walk from the car to a stretcher with the help of a police officer.

