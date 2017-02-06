Two men in custody after shooting in Charleston, MO

A shooting in Charleston, MO leaves one person in serious condition and two men behind bars.

According to the Charleston Department of Public Safety, it started as a domestic disturbance.

Officers received a 911 call of a person shot at 413 North Johnson Street on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at about 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old Charleston woman had been shot.

Investigators learned that two men, Rodney Chappell, 42, and Meshaw Daniels, 26, had been fighting and eventually started shooting at each other.

During the exchange of gunfire, the woman was hit by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in serious, but stable condition.

The two suspects, Chappell of Charleston and Daniels of Haywood City, are both in the Mississippi County Jail.

Both Chappell and Daniels face charges of assault 1st, domestic assault 2nd, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Both are being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.

