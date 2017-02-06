Crews respond to vehicle fire in Livingston County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Livingston County, KY

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Firefighters and other emergency crews responded to a vehicle on fire in Livingston County, KY.

The call came in before 7:30 a.m. and crews had the fire out by 8:15 a.m.

It blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 33 mile marker.

No word on any injuries.

The crash was initially reported to be in Lyon County, but that location has since been corrected.

