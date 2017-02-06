Meadow Heights R-II gets one hour delay due to fog - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Meadow Heights R-II gets one hour delay due to fog

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
PATTON, MO (KFVS) -

Meadow Heights R-II will be running a 1 Hour Delay due to heavy fog.

Meadow Heights R-II School District Superintendent John Wiggans said classes will begin at 9:05 a.m.

