February 7 celebrity birthdays

He's one of the best selling recording artists of all time with over 160 million albums sold worldwide. That puts him behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. He's known for his record breaking live performances and hits like: The Dance, The Thunder Rolls, Standing Outside the Fire and many many others. Garth Brooks is 55 today.

He's an actor who's big break came with the role of Michael Kelso in the Fox sitcom That '70's Show. On the big screen, he's starred in Dude, Where's My Car? and The Butterfly Effect. Ashton Kutcher is 39 today.

He's a comedian and actor who was a member of the Saturday Night Live crew back in the early 1990's. In the movies, he's had roles in Down to Earth and Grown Ups. Young people know him as the voice of Marty the zebra in the Madagascar movies. Funnyman Chris Rock is 52 today.

He's a legendary NBA point guard played in 8 All-Star games. Over his career he won two MVP awards. Steve Nash is 43 today.

