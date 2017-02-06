Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signs Right to Work Bill

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has signed Right to Work Legislation into law.

A ceremonial signing took place at Revere Plastics in Poplar Bluff just after 12:30 p.m.

Under the measure, unions will not be able to require workers to pay dues as a condition of employment. Basically, that means you'll be allowed to work a union shop but you don't have to pay union dues. However, if you don't, you also may not get full union benefits.

Former Gov. Jay Nixon once vetoed the same legislation, but Greitens thinks it'll bring more businesses and jobs to the Show-Me-State.

"Our state has bowed down to powerful union bosses who have been looking out for own interest rather than the interest of workers on the front lines," Gov. Greitens said.

Those against the measure say it will weaken unions and could lead to lower wages.

"They're doing something that I don't think most people know what it is or why they're doing it," said Rick McGuire, secretary and business manager at Labors Local 1104. "We're going to stay strong here no matter what the legislators do. We're going to stay strong, we're going to stay together, we're going to stay united. It's just really unfortunate that they would basically want to negatively impact or lives."

Al Bond with the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council said:

"Governor Greitens and other politicians in Jefferson City chose millionaire CEOs and out-of-state corporate specialist interests over Missouri's working families."

He went on to call the bill "bad policy that will lower wages, benefits and workplace safety" in Missouri.

Bond said Right to Work is "legally flawed."

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty (D-Kansas City) released a statement about the bill:

“Governor Greitens should have had the courage to sign this bill into law before employees at Boeing, Ford or one of the many other proud union shops in our state so he could explain to their faces exactly how Missouri will be better off when they have less power to negotiate for higher wages, decent benefits and safer working conditions. Instead he chose to hide out in an abandoned warehouse far from critical questioning by the hardworking Missourians who, thanks to him, have fewer rights today than they did yesterday.”

Greitens signed the bill at an abandoned warehouse in Springfield at 9:30 a.m. He will sign the bill a final time at the Capitol in Jefferson City at 4 p.m.

Missouri becomes the 28th right-to-work state. Seven of the eight states that surround Missouri already have Right to Work laws, including Kentucky, where it passed in January.

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a similar proposal.

The new law will take effect Aug. 28. It exempts contracts in place before then until they expire or are reopened.

