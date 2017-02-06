Four things you need to know on 2/6

It's Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

While it may or may not be raining as you walk out the door today, you’ll want to pack the rain gear. Our stretch of dry days is over; rain is moving into the Heartland. It will be coming from the southwest, so the Boot Heel will see showers first. By late morning much of the Heartland will have seen some sort of rain. FIRST ALERT: There is the threat of severe weather tonight and tomorrow. Download the KFVS 12 Weather App to get alerts to possible hail, wind and even isolated tornadoes.

Making Headlines:

Happening today: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is set to sign Right to Work Legislation into law. A ceremonial signing will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Poplar Bluff.

Legalize medical marijuana: A Tennessee lawmaker plans to file a proposal to legalize medical marijuana. The issue has come up in the state before but has never been passed. The bill's sponsor says medical cannabis. It would create more revenue and jobs for the state.

Both sides are under a deadline: Arguments are set to take place at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The white house shows there's growing optimism over the case for restoring President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The Justice Department response claims national security. The plaintiffs claim restoring the ban will result in chaos.?

Patriots win Super Bowl: It's the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Tom Brady grabbed a record fifth Super Bowl win for a quarterback after leading the Patriots to a 34-28 win over the Falcons.

