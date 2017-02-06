Mayor declares "Thank a Farmer" week in Cape Girardeau

LEFT TO RIGHT: Susan Hahs, Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau President Dale Steffens, Mayor Rediger, and Kenny Spooler with Missouri Farm Bureau. (Source: Facebook/ City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government)

Mayor Harry Rediger issued a proclamation honoring Feb. 5-11 as "Thank a Farmer Week" in Cape Girardeau, noting that farming and ranching play a vital role in the economy of the region, state and country.

According to the Missouri Farm Bureau, "of every retail dollar spent for food, 81 cents goes for marketing expenses. This includes processing, packaging, wholesaling, distributing, transporting, and retailing food products. The remaining 19 cents goes back to the farmer who uses it to pay for operating costs in providing raw products for food. The farmer’s share is used to purchase farm equipment, fertilizer, fuel, seed, feed and other input costs."

The proclamation was signed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau President Dale Steffens and Kenny Spooler with Missouri Farm Bureau were also on hand.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.