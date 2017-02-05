Sources: Royals to sign RHP Jason Hammel on two-year contract

According to various sources, the Kansas City Royals are expected to sign Chicago Cub Jason Hammel on a two-year contract with a mutual option for a third year pending a physical.

Source: #Royals in agreement with free-agent RHP Jason Hammel on two-year contract with mutual option for a third year, pending physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 6, 2017

According to MLB on Fox reporter the deal could be worth an estimated $16 million over two years.

Value of Hammel deal with #Royals, per @JeffPassan, is $16M over two years. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 6, 2017

