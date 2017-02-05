Sources: Royals to sign RHP Jason Hammel on two-year contract - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sources: Royals to sign RHP Jason Hammel on two-year contract

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(KFVS) -

According to various sources, the Kansas City Royals are expected to sign Chicago Cub Jason Hammel on a two-year contract with a mutual option for a third year pending a physical.

According to MLB on Fox reporter the deal could be worth an estimated $16 million over two years.

