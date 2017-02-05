Friends of Troop 4 to host Trivia Night

Friends of Troop 4 will be hosting a Trivia Night on Friday, March 10 at the Scout Activity Building.

Cash Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. There will also be a silent auction.

There will also be a March Madness-themed prize for the best dressed team.

The cost is $10 per person, and teams are made up of groups of eight. Individuals who want to play, but do not have a team are welcome and will be placed on a team upon arrival.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be sold or you can bring your own. Only non-alcoholic drinks will be allowed.

Those interested can pre-register by calling Sharon at (573)-625-1016 or via email at sharonwessel65@gmail.com.

The Scout Activity Building is located at 232 Broadway Cape in Girardeau.

