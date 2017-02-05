SIU to host screening of 'Finding the Gold Within'

The award winning film "Finding the Gold Within" will be screened next week as part of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Black History Month.

The film will be screened from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., February 11 at Artspace, located at 304 W. Walnut St., Carbondale. Admission is free.

"Finding the Gold Within" is a documentary that follows six African-American men through their first three-and-a-half years of college. It earned the 2015 John Michaels Film Award.

Click here for more information and a list of other Black History Month events at SIU this year.

