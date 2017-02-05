SIU to host screening of 'Finding the Gold Within' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU to host screening of 'Finding the Gold Within'

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The award winning film "Finding the Gold Within" will be screened next week as part of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Black History Month.

The film will be screened from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., February 11 at Artspace, located at 304 W. Walnut St., Carbondale. Admission is free. 

"Finding the Gold Within" is a documentary that follows six African-American men through their first three-and-a-half years of college. It earned the 2015 John Michaels Film Award. 

Click here for more information and a list of other Black History Month events at SIU this year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Potential phone scam claims to be from Cape Girardeau Fire Department

    Potential phone scam claims to be from Cape Girardeau Fire Department

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:54:18 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Fire Department want's to warn people of a potential scam.  Officials with the fire department said a man called a woman about a week ago asking for donations to buy a fire jacket. 

    The Cape Girardeau Fire Department want's to warn people of a potential scam.  Officials with the fire department said a man called a woman about a week ago asking for donations to buy a fire jacket. 

  • Poplar Bluff VA whistleblower to be terminated Friday, rally planned

    Poplar Bluff VA whistleblower to be terminated Friday, rally planned

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:56:09 GMT
    Source: Dr. Dale KleinSource: Dr. Dale Klein

    More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns. 

    More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns. 

  • Statements from IL Senators on firing of FBI Director Comey

    Statements from IL Senators on firing of FBI Director Comey

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:19:36 GMT
    (Source: Wikimedia Commons)(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    On Tuesday, May 9, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. After this action was taken the following statements were released by IL U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).  

    On Tuesday, May 9, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. After this action was taken the following statements were released by IL U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).  

    •   
Powered by Frankly