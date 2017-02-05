Rides Mass Transit District ‘delivers’ clothing donation to local organization

Rides Mass Transit District, the largest rural transportation district in Illinois, recently delivered several boxes of close-out items from a local clothing store to an area organization focused on dependent, neglected and abused children.

Linda Lamb, store manager of Factory Connection in Olney, came up with the idea to donate the items to the Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services location in Carmi.

Rides Mass Transit District operates daily routes that connect residents between the two areas which made it easy for the clothing to make its way from Richland County via RMTD’s fleet.

“Here in Olney, we wanted to help make a difference,” RMTD Richland County supervisor Bill Lamb said.

“We were happy to play a small role of connecting the generosity of the Factory Connection to the Baptist Children’s Home.”

Nearly fives boxes of female clothing left the Olney location to be handed out to residents of the facility in White County.

“We were pleased to be able to deliver these items that can make an impact in the lives of so many young people in and around Carmi,” said RMTD White County supervisor Judy Whitaker.

RMTD CEO Bill Jung said it’s acts like these that make a special bond between local communities.

“This is a special area and a region full of helpful people,” Jung said.

“Making a positive impact is a principle that is key to the Rides message. We make a difference in the lives of getting people where they need to be and were able to make a positive impact in this case as well.”

Each year, RMTD buses travel nearly 3.7 million miles taking residents of all ages to work, medical appointments, school, socialize and to connect to other forms of mass transit.

Click here for more information about what services RMTD offer.

