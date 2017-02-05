Rides Mass Transit District ‘delivers’ clothing donation to loca - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rides Mass Transit District ‘delivers’ clothing donation to local organization

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
(L-R): Stephanie Lynn - Baptist Children's Home, Lacey LaVarier - RMTD, Jessica Koop - Baptist Children's Home (L-R): Stephanie Lynn - Baptist Children's Home, Lacey LaVarier - RMTD, Jessica Koop - Baptist Children's Home
OLNEY, IL (KFVS) -

Rides Mass Transit District, the largest rural transportation district in Illinois, recently delivered several boxes of close-out items from a local clothing store to an area organization focused on dependent, neglected and abused children.

Linda Lamb, store manager of Factory Connection in Olney, came up with the idea to donate the items to the Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services location in Carmi.

Rides Mass Transit District operates daily routes that connect residents between the two areas which made it easy for the clothing to make its way from Richland County via RMTD’s fleet.

“Here in Olney, we wanted to help make a difference,” RMTD Richland County supervisor Bill Lamb said.

“We were happy to play a small role of connecting the generosity of the Factory Connection to the Baptist Children’s Home.”

Nearly fives boxes of female clothing left the Olney location to be handed out to residents of the facility in White County.

“We were pleased to be able to deliver these items that can make an impact in the lives of so many young people in and around Carmi,” said RMTD White County supervisor Judy Whitaker.

RMTD CEO Bill Jung said it’s acts like these that make a special bond between local communities.

“This is a special area and a region full of helpful people,” Jung said.

“Making a positive impact is a principle that is key to the Rides message. We make a difference in the lives of getting people where they need to be and were able to make a positive impact in this case as well.”

Each year, RMTD buses travel nearly 3.7 million miles taking residents of all ages to work, medical appointments, school, socialize and to connect to other forms of mass transit.

Click here for more information about what services RMTD offer.

  Potential phone scam claims to be from Cape Girardeau Fire Department

    The Cape Girardeau Fire Department want's to warn people of a potential scam.  Officials with the fire department said a man called a woman about a week ago asking for donations to buy a fire jacket. 

  Poplar Bluff VA whistleblower to be terminated Friday, rally planned

    More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns. 

  Statements from IL Senators on firing of FBI Director Comey

    On Tuesday, May 9, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. After this action was taken the following statements were released by IL U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).  

