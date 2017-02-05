Woman killed in car crash in Franklin Co., MO

A woman died after a car crash in Franklin County, Missouri Saturday, February 4.

Nichole C. Track, 33, of Villa Ridge, was driving eastbound on St. Louis Rock Road at Route M when the car went off the road and hit a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday. Track was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report by the MSHP states Track was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

