Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in St. Francois Co.

A pedestrian was killed tonight after being struck by a car while walking along the intersection of Rt. M in St. Francois County, Missouri

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old white male was walking in the roadway of eastbound MO 8 near the intersection of Rt M when he was struck by a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the area the man was walking in was very dark with low visibility. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.

MO Hwy patrol is still investigating this and the scene is being reconstructed.

No charges are expected, but the prosecutor will have a chance to review the case when the report is finalized.

