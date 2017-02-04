1 dead after crash in Calloway Co., KY

One person is dead after a crash in Calloway County, Kentucky on Saturday morning.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a vehicle was overturned in a creek on Shoemaker Road in the New Concord area. Upon arrival, authorities were not able to determine if the vehicle was occupied due to the high water level. The vehicle was recovered from the creek and it was determined that there was a single occupant inside.

Otis L Selvage, 28, of Paris Tennessee, was driving west on Shoemaker Road and ran off the north side of the roadway in to a deep creek full of water. Selvage left the roadway for an unknown reason and the investigation remains ongoing. The cause of death is not known at this time pending an autopsy on Monday.

Selvage was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

