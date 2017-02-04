4 ways to change up a push up

Ripley county is continuing to see recovery efforts grow.
Ripley county is continuing to see recovery efforts grow.
Deputies responded to a 3 vehicle accident on the I-24 bridge on Monday, May 8, around 4 p.m. An investigation showed Kristina Cromeenes was traveling in the left hand lane when she had to suddenly stop to avoid striking a large object in her path that had been being run over by the semi-truck traveling in front of her.
Deputies responded to a 3 vehicle accident on the I-24 bridge on Monday, May 8, around 4 p.m. An investigation showed Kristina Cromeenes was traveling in the left hand lane when she had to suddenly stop to avoid striking a large object in her path that had been being run over by the semi-truck traveling in front of her.
The adage “Once a Saluki, Always a Saluki” definitely applies to Courtney Kabat. Some would say this young woman from Scheller, Illinois was born into the Saluki lifestyle.
The adage “Once a Saluki, Always a Saluki” definitely applies to Courtney Kabat. Some would say this young woman from Scheller, Illinois was born into the Saluki lifestyle.
Federal and Illinois State Lawmakers said they may have a project that could bring new life to historic Cairo, Illinois. This multi-million-dollar proposal would bring a port terminal to Cairo, Il and it's expected turn around this struggling economy.
Federal and Illinois State Lawmakers said they may have a project that could bring new life to historic Cairo, Illinois. This multi-million-dollar proposal would bring a port terminal to Cairo, Il and it's expected turn around this struggling economy.
As the water begins to go down, flood victims are dealing with the damage left behind. Volunteers wearing bright yellow shirts, from Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, helped flood victims across Williamson County.
As the water begins to go down, flood victims are dealing with the damage left behind. Volunteers wearing bright yellow shirts, from Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, helped flood victims across Williamson County.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.