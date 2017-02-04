Vienna Boys Choir coming to River Campus

The Vienna Boys Choir will perform at the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast’s River Campus at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

“The amazing talent of these young performers is a special experience our local audiences will cherish,” Assistant Director of Southeast’s Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts Bob Cerchio said. “They are one of the world’s greatest choral ensembles with an incredible musical legacy.”

The choir has been a regular attraction in Austria since they received a charter from Maximillian I in 1498.

Contact the River Campus Box Office for tickets, in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573)-651-2265, or online by clicking here.

