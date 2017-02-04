Man found dead following early morning house fire in Pinckneyville, IL

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that left one man dead in Perry County, Illinois.

At approximately 1:48 a.m., Pinckneyville Fire Department, Pinckneyville Police Department, and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a house fire. The house was fully engulfed upon their arrival.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning in the home on Pinckneyville City Lake in Pinckneyville, Ill.

The victim has been identified as Dwight E. Hartman, Sr., 64. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and an autopsy on the victim’s body is scheduled.

Steve Bareis, Perry County Sheriff said there is no indication of foul play. Nailing down exactly how the fire started, however, could be difficult due to the extensive damage.

Officials believe the cause of the fire may have been related to a wood burning stove.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.