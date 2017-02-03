Calloway Co., KY officials arrest juvenile for allegedly making terroristic threats

A juvenile is behind bars after allegedly making terroristic threats on social media.

On the evening of Thursday, February 2, 2017, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Calloway County School officials were made aware of social media posts that caused concern.

Although no direct or specific threats were made in the posts, the incident was investigated by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

As a precaution, additional law enforcement presence was provided by the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police Friday at the middle and high school campuses while the investigation was conducted.

On Thursday evening a search warrant was issued for the social media site, Instagram.

On Friday, the return of the search warrant revealed the identity of the creator of the social media posts.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted numerous interviews throughout the investigation including one with the suspect that led to a confession.

The search warrant and interview led to more unseen messages and additional information that led to charges being levied against a juvenile at the Calloway County High School.

A warrant was obtained for terroristic threatening in the 2nd degree and the juvenile was lodged in McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police Post 1, Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch, Murray Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

