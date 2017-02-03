Survey shows Cape Girardeau, Carbondale among worst cities for watching football

The super bowl is coming up, but are even interested in watching? A new study shows people in the Heartland are some of the least interested in football.

WalletHub surveyed 244 cities across the country...and while the super bowl may be the most watched show in the nation, some people here in the heartland will be watching something else.

"I used to watch it, but not anymore!" one SEMO student said.

If you live in Cape Girardeau, you're not a football fan.

At least that's what a new Wallet Hub survey found, ranking Cape Girardeau the eighth worst city for football fans in the country.

Carbondale, Ill. made the list at 155.

The survey tracked NFL and college football viewing habits but, not everyone we spoke to agrees with the results.

Since the Rams' big move out west, football fans in the Heartland must drive hundreds of miles for an NFL game.

But SIU's football coach, Nick Hill, said that hasn't made a difference in the attendance at his games

"Even when we had the Rams, if you wanted to see a high level of football, the Salukis for any sports is where you want to be on Saturday," Hill said.

SEMO's football coach Tom Matukewiczm said contrary to the study, he sees a lot of community support.

"They are starving for a winner and everyone I talk to at the Rhodes gas station, they are starving for us to win and we are too," he said. "They want a winner and that's what we're trying to give them."

In case you're wondering, out of all the cities surveyed St. Louis did not make the list.

