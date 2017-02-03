Survey shows Cape Girardeau, Carbondale among worst cities for watching football

A man faces several charges after an arrest during a traffic stop in McCracken County.
A man faces several charges after an arrest during a traffic stop in McCracken County.
The American Red Cross in Missouri is distributing relief supplies tomorrow, Sunday, May 7. Volunteer teams are surveying remote locations to discover areas of need.
The American Red Cross in Missouri is distributing relief supplies tomorrow, Sunday, May 7. Volunteer teams are surveying remote locations to discover areas of need.
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Saturday, May 6 at 12:02 a.m. the Sheriff''s Office received a call to go to the area of East Tucker Road and State Route 97 for a single vehicle crash resulting in injuries.
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Saturday, May 6 at 12:02 a.m. the Sheriff''s Office received a call to go to the area of East Tucker Road and State Route 97 for a single vehicle crash resulting in injuries.
Over 600 local grade school children showed up to the Rend Lake College Children’s Health Fair last Friday to learn about their bodies and staying healthy.
Over 600 local grade school children showed up to the Rend Lake College Children’s Health Fair last Friday to learn about their bodies and staying healthy.
A man was arrested by the Paducah Police Department of multiple charges after attempting to flee on foot.
A man was arrested by the Paducah Police Department of multiple charges after attempting to flee on foot.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.