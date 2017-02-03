Ohio Valley Conference looks crowded in West Division

With just six games remaining in the Ohio Valley Conference basketball season the standings the Ohio Valley West division is a log jam.
Three teams currently sit tied at 6-4 in the standings.
Murray State, Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Martin all have a shot at winning the West division.
Belmont sits at the top of the Ohio Valley East standings. The Bruins are 11-0 in conference play.
On the season Belmont sits at 17-4 and the favorite to represent the conference in the NCAA tournament.
