Sikeston, MO hopes to revamp Union Pacific rail line with 'Rail Trail'

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Saturday, May 6 at 12:02 a.m. the Sheriff''s Office received a call to go to the area of East Tucker Road and State Route 97 for a single vehicle crash resulting in injuries.
The American Red Cross in Missouri is distributing relief supplies tomorrow, Sunday, May 7. Volunteer teams are surveying remote locations to discover areas of need.
Over 600 local grade school children showed up to the Rend Lake College Children’s Health Fair last Friday to learn about their bodies and staying healthy.
A man was arrested by the Paducah Police Department of multiple charges after attempting to flee on foot.
Alexander County has seen more than it's share of flooding. Many communities in the county feel used to dealing with flooding conditions as they have had major flooding events lately in 2011, 2016 and now 2017. For those in Miller City, flooding is a way of life they have grown accustomed to.
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
