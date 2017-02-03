SCC reading program visits Heartland school

The Shawnee Community College Future Teacher Organization teamed up with the SCC men’s basketball team to read children’s books to pre-kindergarten through 5th grade students at a local elementary school.

The college students, consisting of future educators and student athletes, visited New Simpson Hill Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in part with the Saints Read program.

Each spring semester, the Future Teachers Organization selects a local elementary school to visit and read books to the children.

The college mascot, Bernie the Saint Bernard, also made a special appearance.

The Saints Read program, sponsored by the Future Teachers Organization at Shawnee Community College, focuses on the importance of literacy by encouraging children to read.

Each public elementary school within Shawnee Community College’s district receives a reading log in the fall semester for students to complete.

The logs are returned in the spring semester with a Saints Read celebration hosted to honor the reading accomplishments of participating students.

For more information about the Saints Read program at Shawnee Community College, please contact program coordinator Ruth Smith at 618-634-3347 or ruths@shawneecc.edu.

