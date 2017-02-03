Volunteers needed for lake cleanup at SIU

The Shawnee Group of the Sierra Club is looking for a few good men and women to help clean up Campus Lake.

The restoration activity is planned for Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to noon or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteer work crews will rake up a layer of dried up algae on the south side of the lake. Removal of the algae will improve the quality of the lake water when it's refilled.

Volunteers should bring old shoes or boots, work gloves and water.

And, if possible, a friend.

If it rains February 11 the cleanup will be moved to the following Saturday, February 18.

Contact John Magney at jmagney@siu.edu or Jane Cogie at jcogie@gmail.com if you want to help.

