Volunteers needed for lake cleanup at SIU

Click it or ticket. You've heard it before. Now, the City of Carbondale Police Department is partnering with IDOT to make sure you buckle up when you drive.
Help for those impacted by recent storms and flooding will continue to be given by The American Red Cross in coordination along with many local and state partners. A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will open in Ellington Wednesday, May 10.
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said on April, 9, a deputy responded to a residence on the west side of Mayfield, Kentucky city limits in reference to a missing juvenile.
The commissioner of Kentucky's prison system has resigned.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson now faces two civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
