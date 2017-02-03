Man injured after truck vs. semi truck crash near Murray, KY

On Friday, February 3, the Murray Police Department was notified of an accident that occurred on US Hwy. 641 North near Max Hurt Drive.

Keith Brown, 55, of Farmington, Ky. was heading north on Hwy. 641 North.

Floyd Aters, 37, of Missouri was operating a semi-truck and trailer and had stopped for a red light at the Max Hurt intersection.

Brown struck the rear end of the trailer causing the truck to be partially pinned under the trailer.

The Murray Police Department was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Fire Department, and Murray-Calloway County EMS.

Brown was extricated from his vehicle and transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital where he was then life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment of injuries.

