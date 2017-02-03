5 arrested on drug, stolen firearm charges in Graves Co.

Investigators in Graves County say some suspects in a drug case used a surveillance system to flush some of the evidence before officers entered their home.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, the Drug Unit was executing a search warrant at the home of Donald Lunsford and Jamie Readenour in Wingo.

Officers found Hubert Diel Jr. 38, of Mayfield and Lunsford in a bedroom of the house when they went inside.

Sheriff Redmon said Diel and Lunsford knew officers were coming because they had access to a surveillance system.

During an interview, investigators learned Lunsford flushed the majority of the methamphetamine in the home down the toilet before deputies went inside.

A search of the home turned up a stolen .40 caliber handgun that was taken during a burglary in Water Valley, according to Redmon.

Investigators also found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medications, electronic digital scales, and various other items that law enforcement says are used to distribute drugs.

Redmon said that while officers were searching the home, two women arrived at the house to buy methamphetamine from Lunsford.

Five people were arrested and charged in connection to the investigation:

Donald Lunsford: receiving stolen property (firearm), trafficking a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence

Jamie Readnour: receiving stolen property (firearm), trafficking a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Hubert Diel Jr.: possession of a controlled substance 1st and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Natasha Allen: possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephanie Carter: possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia

The charges against Diel, Lunsford, and Readenour are firearm enhanced, according to the sheriff.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.