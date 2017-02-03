Taste of Chocolate event to benefit Carbondale domestic violence center

Brian Alworth took this picture and donated it to the auction. (Source: KFVS)

Enjoy an evening of chocolate treats and drinks, all for a good cause.

The Taste of Chocolate will be on Friday, February 3 at the Carbondale Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The event benefits The Women's Center.

Tickets are $35. There will be a live and silent auction, food vendors and a cash bar.

Grant Dade and Brian Alworth donated a picture each to the auction.

You can click here for tickets or call 618-303-5974.

