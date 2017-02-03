Fancy Farm man charged with murder in deadly DUI crash

A deadly crash in Graves County leads to the arrest of an alleged drunk driver.

According to the sheriff's department, Patrick Wilson, 50, of Fancy Farm was driving on KY 339 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle driven by Larry Wiggins of Mayfield.

It happened on Jan. 15.

Wiggins' wife, Kristie, was a passenger in the car. She was killed when Wilson hit their vehicle.

A blood test revealed Wilson's blood alcohol concentration was .230 at the time of the crash, which is just under three times the legal limit.

Wilson was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a Nashville area hospital the night of the crash. He was then treated at a rehabilitation center in Bowling Green.

He was released from the rehabilitation center on the morning of Feb. 3 and officers from the Bowling Green Police Department took him into custody on Graves County warrants.

Wilson faces charges of murder, assault in the first degree, DUI 2nd offense with aggravated circumstances, failure to wear a seat belt, and disregarding a stop sign.

Deputies from Graves County drove to Bowling Green to pick him up and bring him back to Graves County.

