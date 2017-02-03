Valentine's Day craft sale to be held at Carbondale Student Center

There will be a Valentine's Day craft sale and bazaar on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Art Gallery on the first floor.

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Student Center Craft Shop is sponsoring this love themed event taking place on Valentine's Day. There will be a wide variety of craft items available for purchase which will include fun and unique gifts for your loved ones, or even yourself. Entry to the sale is free and open to the public.

There will be a "Paint Your Own Masterpiece" class being taught by a professional from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb.14. You can attend either or both sessions.

During the Valentine's Day Craft sale there will also be some "Make and Take" crafts perfect for individuals and couples alike. These crafts include making cards, painting, and creating wax hands. There are nominal fees for the workshops so as to cove the costs of materials.

For more information about the craft sale or workshops, please call the Craft Center at (618) 453-3636 or click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.