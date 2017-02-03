SIU: Financial Aid email scam making its way around

Be careful before you click!

That's the warning from leaders at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

According to a release from the school, an email scam with the subject line 'Financial Aid Award Letter' is going around campus that looks very real.

We're told there is a similar legitimate email that the Financial Aid Department recently sent out.

The scam email asks students to click a link to 'Access SalukiNet,' but the actual URL is hidden.

Students should NOT click the link. Doing so can actually affect the entire campus and compromise internet security.

If you get the email, you should delete it immediately without clicking on any links inside.

Those who receive Financial Aid can verify their information by going to SalukiNet to check the status of their account.

