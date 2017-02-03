Home destroyed by fire in West Frankfort

Multiple fire departments worked together for about six hours to put out a house fire in West Frankfort.

According to the fire department, crews were called to the home in the 1200 block of East Elm Street just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The person that called 911 to report the fire said flames were already showing.

When firefighters arrived, the back part of the house was on fire.

In addition to the West Frankfort Fire Department, crews from Zeigler, Benton, and West City all responded to the scene.

Investigators say the homeowner was home when the fire started and everyone got out okay.

No other homes were damaged.

The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.