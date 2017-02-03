Southeast MO State launching new engineering degree program

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Pit Stop Bar on Route 37 just south of Marion early Sunday morning.
The American Red Cross in Missouri is distributing relief supplies tomorrow, Sunday, May 7. Volunteer teams are surveying remote locations to discover areas of need.
A Mississippi County inmate has died after he allegedly became unruly and unmanageable with authorities Friday night.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is scheduled to crest during the evening on Saturday, May 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
