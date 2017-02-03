Southeast MO State launching new engineering degree program

Southeast Missouri State University is launching a new engineering degree program late this fall semester to help meet workforce demands and offer access to students seeking STEM education opportunities.

The University has received approval from the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education to offer a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering in Southeast's Department of Polytechnic Studies.

"Southeast has a long history of delivering engineering-related programs in areas such as Engineering Physics, Engineering Technology, Industrial Technology and Technology Management, in addition to a minor Engineering Physics and Southeast's Pre-Engineering Program," and Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast. "The ability to offer this degree at Southeast will provide access to a high-skill program in a part of Missouri where some students are more place-bound due to financial constraints or familial responsibilities, and where other students are more likely to leave Missouri to pursue their education at schools in neighboring states that are closer than other institutions in Missouri. Perhaps most importantly, this program will help respond to national, state and local workforce needs."

John Mehner, president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said, "As a key stake holder in southeast Missouri, I commend Southeast for launching innovative programs like this that will assist the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber in attracting business and industry to the region that are seeking a technical educated workforce."

The new program will train industrial and systems engineers who design, analyze and control complex systems, such as manufacturing systems, global supply chains and service systems in healthcare and the financial sector.

For more information on the program, visit Southeast's College of Science, Technology and Agriculture at semo.edu/engineering the Office of Admissions at 573-651-2590 or admissions@semo.edu.

