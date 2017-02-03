Heartland Cooks - Tracy's Valentine's Day Double Chocolate Ganache Cake

Tracy topped this cake with white chocolate covered strawberries for extra effect. (Source: KFVS)

Tracy Bratton-Webb of My Daddy's Cheesecake shares the recipe for the bakery's best-selling non-cheesecake cake. (Source: KFVS)

Valentine’s Day is approaching and that means you’ll be looking for something sweet for your sweetie.

Tracy Bratton-Webb with My Daddy’s Cheesecake in Cape Girardeau shares the local bakery’s recipe for decadent double chocolate ganache cake.

Bratton-Webb said the cake is My Daddy’s Cheesecake’s top seller behind its cheesecake, of course. Tracy offers an easy method to build the cake using either two store-bought box cake mix or from scratch. Either way, you choose this cake is sure to please.

Ingredients:

2 boxes store bought Devil's Food or chocolate cake mix

- OR from scratch -

2 cups white sugar

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

1 ½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup boiling water

Directions:

Cake Option 1

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Buy two boxes Devil’s food cake mix, or two box dark chocolate cake mix (or one of each). Mix separately following the directions on the box regarding ingredients.

Grease and flour two nine-inch round cake pans. Pour each full box of batter in each pan (one batch per pan).

Bake 40-45 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool in pans 10 minutes then remove to a wire rack to cool completely before frosting.

Cake option 2:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powders, baking soda and salt. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla. Mix at medium speed with hand mixer for two minutes. Add boiling water last. Batter will be runny. Pour evenly to greased pans.

Bake 30-35 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool in pans 10 minutes then remove to a wire rack to cool completely before frosting.

(Double recipe to build a four-layer cake).

Chocolate Buttercream frosting

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups butter (softened)

1 cup unsweetened cocoa

5 cups powdered sugar

½ cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

In a large bowl whisk cocoa to remove any clumps.

Cream together butter and cocoa powder until well combined.

Gradually add one cup of powdered sugar at a time followed by one Tablespoon of milk at a time mixing after each addition until all milk and sugar have been combined.

Add vanilla extract and mix again.

If frosting appears too dry, add a little more milk a teaspoon at a time until it reaches desired consistency. If it appears too runny, add more powdered sugar at little at a time.

Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients:

½ lb. chocolate chips

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions:

Place chocolate chips in a large mixing bowl.

Heat cream in a sauce pan over medium heat. Bring to a low boil being careful not to let the pot boil over.

Pour hot cream over chopped chocolate and whisk until smooth.

Allow Ganache to cool slightly before pouring over cake.

Assemble the cake:

Place a layer of cake on the bottom, top with a thin layer of chocolate buttercream frosting, followed by a glaze of chocolate ganache. Repeat between each layer (as many as four).

Frost entire cake with chocolate butter cream and then pour 1 ½ cups of ganache on the top of the cake at its center.

Gently spread ganache outward so that it drizzles down the side of the cake. Spread evenly around the sides of the cake.

Allow ganache to completely cool and thicken on cake before enjoying.

Top with chocolate curls, Valentine hearts or chocolate covered strawberries for extra effect.

