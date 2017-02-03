Cape Girardeau PD investigating report of property damage at church

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a report of property damage at a church on February 1.

According to police, at around 8:07 p.m., officers responded to the church at 500 Emerald Street. They were told the venue sign, located in front of the church, had been damaged.

The officers said they noticed the protective cover had been pulled off the sign at the hinge area.

It was reported that church members noticed the sign lettering had been rearranged to create a vulgar message.

Police said the church members changed the lettering before officers had arrived.

The case is still under investigation.

