Food drive to stock Redhawk Food Pantry

Southeast Missouri State University is taking action to help students who don't have enough to eat.

The new Redhawk Food Pantry will be housed in the textbook rental area in the basement of Kent Library.

It will provide non-perishable foods and items like soap and shampoo, as well as school supplies to Southeast students and employees.

Efforts are now underway to begin stocking the pantry.

An on-campus food drive is scheduled for February 13-March 3 involving faculty, staff, student organizations and community agencies.

University officials hope to have the Redhawk Food Pantry fully operational by the fall.

