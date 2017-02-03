East Prairie woman accused of stealing medication, selling it

An East Prairie woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing drugs from a woman she was supposed to be caring for.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department, investigators got a tip that Mary 'Sissy' Garrett was selling drugs from a home in East Prairie.

Garrett was an in-home health care provider from an elderly resident. Investigators learned that Garrett was actually stealing medication from that parson and giving them to her friends.

Garrett, 55, was arrested on felony charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance near a protection place.

She faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

Sheriff Cory Hutcheson said the charge carries an 'enhanced penalty' because the home Garrett was allegedly selling the drugs out of is close to an elementary school.

