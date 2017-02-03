2 Fort Campbell soldiers murdered, estranged husband arrested

A man is in custody in connection to the murder of two U.S. Army soldiers.

Investigators said the suspect, Jeremy James Demar, 35, Clarksville, Tenn., was in a domestic dispute with his wife.

One of the victims has been identified as Demar’s estranged wife, Pricilla Ann East, 32, of Oak Grove, KY.

The second victim is Christopher Ryan Hoch, 28, also of Oak Grove.

Both were soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell, KY.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Arkansas Avenue in Oak Grove on Feb. 2, 2017.

According to Kentucky State Police, Demar forced his way into her in Oak Grove home.

When he got inside, troopers say he shot and killed East and Hoch.

A 16-year-old juvenile who was also in the home had minor injuries from a physical confrontation when they came in contact with Demar.

The juvenile was taken to a Clarksville, Tenn. hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Demar fled the scene with his small child, but was arrested by the Clarksville Police Department a short time later.

The child was not injured during the incident.

Demar faces charges of murder, murder-domestic violence, assault 4th degree (Minor Injury) and burglary 2nd degree.

Autopsies are scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

Demar is being held at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Clarksville, TN on a $250,000 bond and is waiting to be extradited to Kentucky.

Detective Jonathan Murphy is the lead investigator and the investigation is still ongoing.

