2 Fort Campbell soldiers murdered, estranged husband arrested

The American Red Cross in Missouri is distributing relief supplies tomorrow, Sunday, May 7. Volunteer teams are surveying remote locations to discover areas of need.
A Mississippi County inmate has died after he allegedly became unruly and unmanageable with authorities Friday night.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is scheduled to crest during the evening on Saturday, May 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Alexander County residents are dealing with their third major flood in just six years and the second one in 16 months. Alexander County Chairman Chalen Tatum said the river levels are looking better as the Mississippi River seems to have already crested a couple feet below predicted.
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
