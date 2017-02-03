February 6 celebrity birthdays

If your celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to music.

He's the lead singer for Guns N' Roses. You heard him on the hits: Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child of Mine, November Rain and Paradise City. Axl Rose is 55 today.

He's a British singer who had a monster hit in 1987. You probably remember the video to Never Gonna Give You Up. The song hit the top of the charts here in the U.S. and nineteen other counties. No longer sporting the bit hair, Rick Astley is 51 today.

He was a 1950's teen idol. Fans could catch him through appearances on American Bandstand and on the radio through hits like: Tiger, Turn Me Loose and Hound Dog Man. Fabiano Forte aka Fabian is 74 today.

He's an actor best know for his role as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt on TV's M*A*S*H. He also starred on Desperate Housewives. Mike Farrell is 78 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.