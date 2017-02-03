This week in music: 1970 Venus

Let's travel back in time and check some entertainment headlines from 1970.

Some of the top movies of the year were Patton, M*A*S*H, Airport and Love Story.

On TV, people were tuned in to Here's Lucy, The Flip Wilson Show and Marcus Welby M.D.

And this week in '70, DJ's were spinning these songs on the radio.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Tom Jones at number five with Without Love (There is Nothing).

Sly and the Family Stone held down the number four spot with Thank You Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin. The song was intended to be included on the group's latest album. But that album was scrapped and Thank You was issued on a Greatest Hits album instead.

At number three was a song featured in the movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. BJ Thomas took Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head all the way to number one. Written by Hal David and Burt Bachrach, the tune won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

In the number two spot was I Want You Back by the Jackson 5. It was the first of four number one singles the Jacksons had in 1970 with the others being ABC, The Love You Save and I'll Be There.

And in the top spot for this week in '70 was the Dutch band The Shocking Blue with Venus. It was a worldwide hit reaching number one in nine countries. Over the years, Venus has been featured in lots of movies. In 1981, a portion of the song was featured in the Stars on 45 medley featuring several Beatle Songs. That medley was also a number one smash. And in 1986, the group Bananarama recorded a version of the song and took it to the top of the charts again.

