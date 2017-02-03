This week in music: 1964 Beatlemania begins!

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and see what was playing on the radio this week 53 years ago.

On the first week of February in 1964, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart had The Rip Tides at number five with Hey Little Cobra. It's one of the best-selling hot rod songs of all time.

Checking in at number four was The Trashmen with Surfin' Bird. The song can be heard in the second half of the 1987 movie Full Metal Jacket when a news team is interviewing the platoon in Vietnam.

The Marketts were parked in the number three spot with the soft rock instrumental Out of Limits. Over the years, it's also been used in lots of movies including The Outsiders and Pulp Fiction.

At number two was Lesley Gore with You Don't Own Me. It was Gore's second biggest hit and her final top ten single.

Gore was kept out of the top spot by four lads from Great Britain. I Want To Hold You Hand was The Beatles first number one hit and sparked Beatlemania. The song spent seven weeks at number one and Billboard ranks it as the second biggest Beatle hit of all-time. After it's seven week run at the top it was replaced by She Loves You, another of the group's 7 number one singles in 1964. That's a Billboard record for the most chart topping hits in a year.

