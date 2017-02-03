Four things you need to know on 2/3

It's Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday morning will be cold and quiet, emphasis on the cold. Waking up, the Heartland will see temps in the teens and 20s. By lunch, we’ll have warmed up to above freezing, but not by much. Temps will be in the mid-30s, but there plenty of sunshine. The weekend looks a little warmer, and quiet. You should be able to grill for your Super Bowl party without freezing your finger off! FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking potential severe weather in the form of thunderstorms and wind early next week.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Man behind bars: In Calloway County, KY a man is behind bars this morning after a short standoff with police last night. It happened on Van Cleave Road, just north of Murray, where a woman called 911 to report a domestic disturbance involving her drunken husband. No one was hurt, and the case is still under investigation.

New this morning: A drug round up in the bootheel leads to 26 arrests. The suspects all face drug and weapons charges. The arrests were part of a two-year-long investigation by Kennett police, Dunklin County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force. The investigation stemmed from undercover buys of meth, heroin, prescription pills and other drugs.

Extra patrol on the roads: Fans and players are gearing up for Super Bowl 51 this Sunday and so are the Illinois State Police. This weekend troopers will set up safety checks looking for driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt violations.

10th annual Boat and Fishing Show: The annual event will include daily fishing seminars, live entertainment, door prizes, concessions provided by Martini Joes, and much more.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.