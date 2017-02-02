Almo man arrested for attempted murder after domestic violence call

An Almo man faces several charges including two counts of attempted murder after Calloway County deputies responded to his home for a domestic disturbance.

According to Sheriff Sam Steger, deputies responded to the home on Van Cleve Road in Almo around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The initial call revealed that a man, later identified as Brett Hall, 43, had allegedly been drinking all day and was throwing things around the house with two young children present in the home.

When Hall's wife got home from work, she immediately called 911 for help.

As Deputy Brandon Winebarger arrived at the house, the wife and two kids were trying to leave the home for their own safety.

Winebarger said as he stepped on the porch, a single shot was fired in a "very close proximity to him."

He rushed the three victims to a vehicle first then took cover himself.

That's when Hall showed himself and was immediately arrested.

He faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder (domestic violence), three counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Hall is being held in the Calloway County Detention Center without bond.

