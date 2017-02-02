H.S. Basketball scores from Thursday 2/2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

H.S. Basketball scores from Thursday 2/2

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland basketball scores from Thursday 2/2.

H.S. Basketball

(Girls)

Saxony Lutheran-63
Notre Dame-60

Poplar Bluff-51
Jackson-59

Puxico-64
Delta-44

BCHS-67
Murphysboro-48

Dexter-62
Naylor-51

Bloomfield-60
Holcomb-29

NCAA (Men)

Belmont-81
Murray State-69

Missouri-54
(24) Florida-93

