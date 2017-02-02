H.S. Basketball scores from Thursday 2/2

Mike Leake won his fourth straight decision, Matt Carpenter and Matt Adams homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Saturday night.
Mike Leake won his fourth straight decision, Matt Carpenter and Matt Adams homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Saturday night.
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.
Tommy Pham doubled and hit a two-run homer after his recall from the minors, Matt Carpenter also hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame injuries to two starting outfielders to beat the Atlanta...
Tommy Pham doubled and hit a two-run homer after his recall from the minors, Matt Carpenter also hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame injuries to two starting outfielders to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-0...
Another former NFL quarterback is headed to the broadcast booth as Jay Cutler joins Fox.
Another former NFL quarterback is headed to the broadcast booth as Jay Cutler joins Fox.