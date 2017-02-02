Prospective students will get a chance to check out Southeast's campus

High school students wanting to take a look around the campus of Southeast Missouri State University will get a chance to do so on Saturday, February 18 and Monday February 20, 2017.

The event is called “Show Me Day,” and Includes a chance to look around campus, meet the Redhawks’ mascot, Rowdy and hear presentations about the academic departments and the majors offered.

“Students can find out about Southeast’s admission process, meet with faculty from our academic departments and interact with current Southeast students,” Lenell Hahn, director of Admissions said. “We are thrilled to have students and parents here to explore and experience our vibrant and growing campus community. We want them to get as much information as possible during the day so they feel confident when they choose Southeast.”

To register or find out more about the events, you can contact Peyton Walker, Show Me Day coordinator, in the Office of Admissions at (573) 651-5939, Prospective students can also visit this website.

