Rotten apple picture concerns parents in Perryville, MO

Some parents have shown concern over a picture of a rotten apple, which a student received from Perryville High school as part of their lunch. There were also pictures of possible hair in the food and a white powder-like substance on a slice of cheese.

Upon seeing these photos parents have asked their children about their experiences with school lunches.

“I didn’t show my child any of the pictures and I asked her 'has this happened to you?'" said Stephanie Rollet, mother of a fifth-grader. "She said 'yeah, several times a week, Mom.”

This has not only Rollet concerned about their children's meals, but other parents also.

“I don’t know what to think about it," said Stephanie Colin. "I can’t believe that they’re serving that. Like do they not see that?”

The Superintendent of the Perryville school district, Andy Comstock, says that they are trying to always be better.

"“We work really hard to do that," said Comstock. "I’m not gonna say we don’t have room for improvement, clearly we do, and that’s what we’re working on."

Comstock also discussed the specific pictures including the apple. He said the apple was a rare instance and not a common incident. As for the cheese picture he claims it is cornstarch, a binding agent in the cheese and used to help keep the cheese separated when they get it.

"We’re just trying to dispel some of the myths," he said. "We don’t put chemicals on our cheese, we don’t put chemicals on our food, we don’t give kids vitamins, you know all of that stuff, we don’t do it.”

School officials are wanting to hear from concerned parents and students so that they can fix the problem as quickly as possible.

