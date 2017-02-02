Cape Girardeau man indicted for claiming fraudulent tax refunds

A Cape Girardeau man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently claiming more than $400,000 in federal tax refunds.

According to the Department of Justice, Darnell Moon came up with a plan to create fake W-2 forms for other people to falsely claim dependents to get tax refunds they were not entitled to receive.

Investigators say it happened between December 2013 and February 2016 in Perry and Cape Girardeau Counties.

Moon, 28, is accused of soliciting people to pose as employees of companies that don't even exist. He then allegedly helped them file a fraudulent tax return with the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the Department of Justice, the person that filed the fake return would then split the refund money with Moon.

He is also accused of preparing a false return in the name of his own mother and signed her name.

A federal grand jury in Cape Girardeau indicted Moon on five felony counts of mail fraud and one felony count of wire fraud.

If convicted, Moon faces up to 20 years in prison on each count and fines of up to $250,000.

