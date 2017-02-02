Vehicle crashes into Carbondale domestic violence shelter

No one was hurt when a vehicle smashed through the front entrance of The Women’s Center domestic violence shelter on Thursday afternoon, February 2.

According to The Women’s Center Board President Patricia Cosgrove, it happened around 3:10 p.m. when the driver of a blue Toyota SUV accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes while attempting park.

The vehicle slammed into the front entrance of the women’s shelter causing extensive damage to a vestibule area.

Carbondale police and fire crews are on scene.

The Women's Center isn't supposed to have a drive thru. Thankfully no one injured in crash. Thx to @kfvsnews and @WSILNews for the photos pic.twitter.com/jBx47NG8Vq — Carbondale Police (@CarbondalePD) February 2, 2017

No word on an estimated cost to repair the damage.

The Women's Center will be hosting a fundraiser on Friday evening, February 3 at the Carbondale Civic Center. Doors open for Taste of Chocolate at 6 p.m.

