Lowe's to hire 1,157 seasonal employees in MO, 21 in Cape Girardeau

Lowe’s announced Thursday it will hire more than 45,000 seasonal employees to help customers during spring, the busiest time of year for the home improvement industry.

The company plans to hire 1,157 seasonal employees in Missouri, including 21 seasonal positions in Cape Girardeau.

You can view the release and an interactive map highlighting the total number of positions by state here.

In-store seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products.

The company is also hiring loaders to assist the increasing number of customers who order products online at Lowes.com and pick them up at their local store, a trend that accounts for approximately 60 percent of Lowe’s online orders.

